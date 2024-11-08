Neo Maema admits to Sundowns ‘rotation policy’ challenge

“Individually, I would say it's very difficult but the coaches made it very clear that we have a very big squad and we have a lot of competitions to play,” Maema said.

Neo Maema of Mamelodi Sundowns during Mamelodi Sundowns Press Conference at Chloorkop on the 07 November 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

As Mamelodi Sundowns gear up to take on Marumo Gallants in Sunday’s Carling Knockout semi-final at Dr Molemela Stadium, no one is guaranteed a place in the starting XI.

Manqoba Mngqithi has rotated his team so far this season by giving playing opportunities to fringe players who form part of his star-studded team.

The Brazilians midfielder Neo Maema admits that getting back to his best is a challenge as he’s constantly in and out of the Sundowns team. He has only made six appearances for the Tshwane giants in all competitions.

“So I’m just one that takes instructions from the coaches. It’s very difficult as we want to keep the momentum by playing more to actually get to the level that you want.

“But with many competitions and a lot of players that we have, you can only push and show up when you’re given a chance to play.”

Although the former Bloemfontein Celtic player admits that sustaining their rhythm is a challenge, he reckons the rotation policy has also created healthy competition in the team.

“It’s actually great because we have a lot of players so we have a lot of competition at the club and with the guys that have been starting, it’s always important to keep the same intensity to keep them on their toes,” Maema added.

“Everyone is fighting for their places in the starting line-up. It’s very important for the team to win these types of games.

“The rotation is good for us to get some minutes. Individually, it’s great to be back on the pitch after so long not playing but I’m focusing on helping the team more.”

Gallants produced a stunning upset in the quarter-finals when they knocked out defending champions of the beer cup Stellenbosch FC. Maema is aware of the difficult task ahead if Sundowns are to reach their first final of the 20024/25 season.

“We’ve been preparing very well and we had a game in midweek but the semi-final will be very difficult playing away from home,” Maema concluded.

“We have played them before in the league so it will be very interesting coming up against them again.”