City’s Tinkler showers praise on new signing Soukouna

'He has strength and speed, he can shoot, and he takes good free kicks,' said the Cape Town City head coach.

Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler believes new striker Amadou Soukouna will add plenty of firepower to his side in the coming season.

The 32 year-old Frenchman was unveiled as a new City player this week, though with the club still waiting for his work permit, Soukouna is unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s MTN8 semifinal first leg against Orlando Pirates at the Cape Town Stadium.

“He has a lot of qualities, he played under-17 for the French national team,” said Tinkler at a press conference this week.

“When he was at Maritzburg I was highly impressed with him.”

Soukouna spent two seasons at the Team of Choice between 2021 and 2023, scoring eight top flight goals in the 2022/23 campaign.

“He is comfortable on the ball, he has strength and speed, he can shoot, and he takes good free kicks,” added Tinkler.

“So I think he will add a strong element to the team. It is a pity we couldn’t get him in earlier, unfortunately he was not allowed in the country. But we have resolved that. He is a good professional, he is hard working and he has fitted in immediately.”

According to a report on SuperSport.com, Soukouna overstayed his visa when he was last in South Africa after his wife gave birth, and that is what caused an initial problem getting him into the country.

Another new signing

City, meanwhile, announced another new signing yesterday, as they confirmed they had snapped up 21 year-old former Moroka Swallows left back Ntsikelelo Ngqonga.

Ngqonga played for Swallows last season in the Betway Premiership, but became a free agent after the Birds sold their top flight status to Marumo Gallants.

He made 11 appearances for Swallows in all competitions last season, including 90 minutes against Cape Town City in a 2-0 Premiership defeat on May 7.