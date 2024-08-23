Chiefs target hands in transfer request at Stellies

Fawaaz Basadien has informed both Stellenbosch FC and coach Steve Barker he wants to join Kaizer Chiefs.

Basadien has been heavily linked with Amakhosi during the current transfer window and word is that Chiefs and Stellies have been in talks over a possible transfer for the defender.

Now his agent Basia Michaels has revealed that he is keen to move to Johannesburg to join Amakhosi.



With Stellenbosch having sold Deano Van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates and Iqraam Rayners to Mamelodi Sundowns respectively this month, Michaels says it would been fair for the club to also consider agreeing terms with Chiefs over Basadien.



“But life isn’t fair unfortunately and also timing is everything. However, this is something that we are still actively pursuing although time might not be on our side, but we are working at it,” Michaels told SABC Sport.

“Fawaaz has let the coach [Barker] and the Stellies management know that this is an opportunity he wants to pursue. I can’t speak about the happiness of staying – we have to cross that bridge, if we unfortunately get there, but we can all admit that Fawaaz has been a consummate professional scoring two goals in two games,” added Michaels.



With the window on 20 September, it’s not clear if the defender will be granted his wish to join Chiefs or if Stellies will keep him this season.