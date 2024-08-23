Local Soccer

23 Aug 2024

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned his charges not to undermine Disciples FC when the sides meet in Orlando...

Pirates coach Riveiro wary of 'difficult' Disciples

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates, during the media day at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Thursday. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has warned his charges not to undermine Disciples FC when the sides meet in Orlando tonight (kick of is at 7.30pm).

The Buccaneers will host the Madagascan champions in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round at Orlando Stadium.

The sides have all to play for in the second leg after the first leg, which was played in Mauritius last Sunday, ended in a goalless draw.

“They are a difficult team with the capacity to run, defend and work for each other as a team,” said Riveiro during a media day at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

“We just need to be patient but at the same time try to find our rhythm as soon as possible in the first 45 minutes.

“We are looking to have a good start in every game and it’s going to be key for us to respect the opponent,” continued Riveiro.

“Even though we dominated the game and had (enough) chances to score there, it was strange that the game finished 0-0. But they also had opportunities to score, let’s be fair.

“We need to show that we can play in a different rhythm than them and maybe it will be complicated for them one more time,” he added.

Riveiro was not happy with the finishing during the first leg in Mauritius where Pirates wasted good chances that would have given them an advantage going into the second leg.

“I’m 100 per cent sure and players know that tomorrow (Friday) we are going to be much more accurate in front of the goal.”

