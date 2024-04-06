Classy Chippa take down Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have scored just three goals in 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs’ players showed immense bravery in merely turning up to play Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Saturday, in a week that saw their teammate Luke Fleurs tragically killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg.

The Chili Boyz, however, were in no mood for sympathy in front of a capacity crowd at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London, picking up a 2-0 win over Amakhosi that was all-too comfortable for Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September’s side.

First half goals from Bienvenu Eva Nga and Sinoxolo Kwayiba were enough to seal the three points, against and Amakhosi side who have still scored just three times in 2024.

Cavin Johnson, as promised, rang the changes for Chiefs, making seven in total from the 1-0 midweek loss to Stellenbosch.

But whoever Chiefs put on the pitch at the moment, it doesn’t seem to be working for the Amakhosi head coach.

A boisterous crowd greeted the players as they came on the pitch, with a solemn feeling also around the ground following the killing of the 24 year-old Fleurs on Wednesday.

A respectful, emotional silence was held before the game, but Chiefs continued to struggle on the field of play.

Chippa went in front in the 21st minute, with long throw flicked on and falling for Eva Nga, who powered a header past Bruce Bvuma.

Pure class

If that Chilli Boyz goal was more brute force than panache, their second goal 11 minutes later was pure class. Kwayiba started the move, and after some lovely interplay with Eva Nga and Ayabulela Konqobe, curled a sublime finish into the corner of the net.

Chiefs rallied a little in the second half, but that turned out to simply be an opportunity for Darren Johnson to show his quality in the Chippa goal as a replacement for suspended Super Eagles star Stanley Nwabali.

Johnson saved at point blank range from Saile and then did even better to parry a fierce drive from substitute Siyethemba Sithebe.