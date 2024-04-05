Bhasera not happy with leaky SuperSport United defence

Matsatsantsa a Pitori have drawn their last five league games.

The race for second place in the DStv Premiership is heating up.



SuperSport United will be at home to in-form TS Galaxy at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori have drawn their last five league games with the latest being a 2-2 stalemate against Golden Arrows. In contrast, the Rockets have recorded three wins in their last five premiership matches to go with a single defeat and a draw.



SuperSport captain Onismor Bhasera is not happy with the leaky defence that has already conceded 25 goals in the league this season.



“I can safely say that we have done well but for me we could have done better. I know my colleagues and the technical team can second me on that,” he said.



“I think we should have done better and we should have collected more points but we haven’t. Right now, I have to think when last we kept a clean sheet as the whole team because we defend as a team. That’s an aspect that we need to improve on and work very hard to make sure we start keeping clean sheets.



“I think there are games where we dropped points that we were not supposed to and that is where I’m not happy. We should have collected more points because in this league, if you score one goal then you should be able to win a game by keeping clean sheets. We’re working on it and we’re looking forward to the games that are coming and making sure we collect three points,” added Bhasera.



Bhasera, a former Kaizer Chiefs and Bidvest Wits defender, is relishing the pressure that comes with battling for a second-placed finish that comes with qualification to the Caf Champion League.



“There’s always pressure to do well. If you don’t have pressure in life, then stay at home. In this game, if you can’t perform under pressure then there’s something wrong that you’re doing,” the 38-year-old veteran said.



“You have to perform under pressure. You have to use that pressure as an incentive that you know you have to go out there to do well. Football is about who performs better on the day and results will take care of itself. We’re worried about ourselves and we need to go out there to keep clean sheets because with the type of strikers we have who always score goals.”