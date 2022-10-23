Copperbelt crowned Sasol League Champs after beating Tuks

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Copperbelt Ladies were crowned the Sasol League National Champions following their 3-2 victory over Tuks Ladies on penalties after the sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sundowns fans beat each other up after Pirates drubbing

Copperbelt had to fight their way back in the game after going 1-0 down in the first half, but were saved by an own-goal by Betty Mallela in the second half. The Limpopo based cashed in on R200 000 cash prize for winning the tournament, with the team having already qualified for the Hollywoodbets Super League for being finalists.

It was an intriguing affair between the Limpopo based team and the club from Gauteng, but there weren’t many clear cut chances created. Tuks, however, looked better in holding possession, with Copperbelt still trying to find their feet in the game.

It was Maud Khumalo’s charges that would go on to score first, with Sinamile Mkhwanazi scoring a beautiful free-kick to give her side the lead just after the half-hour mark. It was all about chasing the game for Copperbelt, with their top-scorer Nomphelo Yakuphi struggling to get past a solid Tuks defence marshalled by their skipper Betty Mallela.

The varsity team would go to the break with the lead. Things started to change for the better for Copperbelt in the second half, as the home team managed to make more entries into their opponent’s box.

After numerous attepts to get the equaliser, it finally came through from a counter attack which saw Karabo Sethosa’s attempt hitting the cross-bar, but Mallela ended up putting the ball into her own net while trying to clear it, making it 1-1.

It was now anyone’s game with Tuks putting a lot of pressure on Copperbelt’s defence, but Karabo Tjatji managed to make some good saves, making sure the score remained level.

The game went to the end with neither able to get the winning goal, and with the match having to be decided on penalties. In the spot-kicks, Copperbelt would emerge as 3-2 winners, with the side making sure that the trophy stays in their province.