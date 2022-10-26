Sundowns Ladies ready to defend Champions League title

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After winning the Hollywoodbets Super League last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies captain Zanele Nhlapo says they are now focusing on defending their Caf Women’s Champions League title.

The continental competition is set to start on November 30 in Morocco.



The Sundowns Ladies won their third Super League title with three games to spare last Saturday. The Downs Ladies collected 73 points after registering 24 wins in 27 games, scoring 112 goals and conceding just 11.

“We are very excited that we have wrapped up the league as we prepare to compete in the Caf Women’s Champions League. Although our league statistics are very good, it was difficult to achieve them this time around,” said Nhlapho.

“Several teams faced us with low defensive blocks in a bid to negate our attacking prowess, thus, teams were more difficult to beat. It shows that the league is improving as teams are investing in quality players and experienced coaches. It was one of the toughest seasons ever for me as a professional player.”

Nhlapho added that the “tough” Super League prepared them well for the Champions league.

“The tough opposition we have faced in the Hollywoodbets Super League has given us a preview of what to expect in Morocco. Several teams will be looking to become the first to score against us and even dethrone us,” she added.

“We are well aware that we will be facing some of the best women’s teams across the continents. Several new teams will be participating; therefore, we will have to be spot-on with our tactics throughout the competition. We are not taking any team for granted and we need to be vigilant at all times in Morocco.”

The Pretoria based team are drawn into Group B alongside Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens, Egypt’s Wadi Degla, and Congo’s TP Mazembe.

Group A contains Morocco’s AS FAR, Tanzania’s Simba Queens, Zambia’s Green Buffaloes, and Liberia’s Determine Girls FC.