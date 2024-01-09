Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R7-million Bafana bonus comment

Danny Jordaan has denied promising to give Bafana Bafana’s players R7 million in prize money if they win the Africa Cup of Nations. Picture: GalloImages.

The South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan has backtracked on the bonus statement he made that Bafana Bafana players will pocket R7-million if they win the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

In statement released by SAFA media on Sunday, the 72-year-old revealved that they had agreed on a bonus structure with the players at their training base in Stellenbosch. This comes after the association signed a memorandum of agreement with the AFCON-bound squad.

“We have to get the team to focus. We have to clear everything. If they win, they get R7-million and if they lose, they get nothing,” Jordaan said.

“We want the team to focus and to perform. We have, over a period of time, settled this team and we don’t want to waste time discussing unnecessary stuff.”

In a bizarre turn of events, Jordaan refuted the comments he made during an interview with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000 a day later where he was singing a different tune.

“I did not say a word,” Jordaan answered when asked about the R7-million he was quoted saying the players will share.

“If you saw the photo, in the photo, players signed and that was it. That is what Caf has issued, if you go back to the Caf statement. They are very clear that this is the prize money. That was the decision by Caf and we were saying that this is what Caf is offering.

“I’ve also seen the (R7-million) headlines and they are not my headlines. If you ask me to confirm or deny them. Maybe it was misrepresented but there’s nothing to add because Caf has spoken.”

When asked if SAFA will be also be digging in their own coffers to reward the national team, Jordaan was once again cryptic and evasive.

‘What must SAFA give?’

“What must SAFA give in your view because the tournament is called the final tournament and how did the team get there? SAFA paid from the preliminary round to the final round. In that process, SAFA paid for everything. For travel and accommodation,” he said.

“Even now, we will pay that and everything required to make the team comfortable. (We will) also pay daily allowance and appearance fees. So all of those things are listed in the agreement which I’ve told you that we’re satisfied with.

“SAFA has been paying the players from the beginning to the end and if they win, they get the bonus. That has been the case not just with SAFA but for every federation affiliated to Caf and also in the case of FIFA.”

The African Football Federation announced last Thursday an increase in prize money with the winner of the nation’s cup set to walk away with R7-million dollars.