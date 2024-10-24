Dates and venues announced for Carling Knockout quarterfinals

The PSL also reveal new dates for the Carling Knockout semifinals and final.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals on November 2. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals on November 2 at FNB Stadium, after the dates and venues for the last eight were announced on Thursday morning by the Premier Soccer League.

The game will kick off at 6pm, and if the Betway Premiership clash between these two sides earlier in the season at the same venue is anything to go by, it is likely to be a sold-out cracker.

Sundowns edged out Chiefs – but only just

Sundowns won that game 2-1, but Chiefs held their own and could easily have picked up a point. Nasreddine Nabi’s side have made a good start to the season, winning all of their matches apart from that loss to Masandawana.

Chiefs reached the quarterfinals by thumping SuperSport United 4-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last weekend, and will play the same opponent at the same venue in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Manqoba Mngqithi’s Sundowns, however, are flying, and have won their last seven games in all competitions.

Sundowns lost twice to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semifinals but have been imperious ever since, and moved back to the top of the Premiership table with a 2-1 win at home to Royal AM on Wednesday.

The Tshwane giants will now play Polokwane City in the Premiership on Sunday.

In the other Carling Knockout quarterfinals, meanwhile, Richards Bay will kick proceedings of with a home match against Cape Town City on November 2 (kick off 3pm).

And on November 3, TS Galaxy will welcome Orlando Pirates’ conquerors Magesi FC, while Marumo Gallants will play at home to lasy year’s Carling Knockout winners Stellenbosch FC. Both of those games will kick off at 3pm.

The PSL have also announced, meanwhile, that the semifinals of the Carling Knockout will take place the following weekend, on November 9 and 10, while the final will be played on November 23.

“These adjustments were made due to changes in the CAF inter-club competitions calendar,” said the PSL in a statement.