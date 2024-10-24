SuperSport confirm Nasir signing

SuperSport United confirm the signing of Abubeker Nasir from Mamelodi Sundowns on a short-term deal. Picture: SuperSport X.

SuperSport United have officially confirmed the signing of highly-rated Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir from Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. Nasir has been struggling with injuries since his arrival at Chloorkop from Ethiopia Bunna in 2021.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are in need of firepower upfront, with striker Bradley Grobler sidelined with a long-term injury. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed a few weeks ago that Nasir had been shipped to their cross-town rivals.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to finally settle down in the PSL and show his quality under Gavin Hunt, who has bemoaned his lack of options upfront. A career-threatening injury against Orlando Pirates in 2022 has stalled Nasir’s progress.

It’s not clear if Nasir has joined on a permanent basis or a season-long loan but United announced his arrival on Thursday morning ahead of their upcoming clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

“SuperSport United is pleased to confirm the signing of Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir from Mamelodi Sundowns on a one-year deal, welcome home Abubeker,” United wrote on social media.

Ironically, his first goal in South African football came against Amakhosi back in 2022 in what was a 4-0 for the Brazilians. Overall, Nasir scored four goals for the Tshwane giants in 18 appearances across all competitions.