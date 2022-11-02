Daweti helps Sundowns Ladies beat Bayesla

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A brace by Lelona Daweti gave Caf Women’s Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies a perfect start to the 2022 edition of the tournament after beating Bayesla Ladies 2-0 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Monday evening.

Meeting in Group B for the opening match, Downs Ladies looked sharper than their opponents, who were trying to unlock the Brazilians defence, which was very solid.

Daweti scored in both halves of the match, with Bayesla struggling to make a response. Sundowns had a good start into the match with the South Africans creating a number of dangerous attacks.

It was just in the 22nd minute when Chuene Morifi got a glorious opportunity to score after being one-on-one with Bayesla’s goalkeeper Bawou Gabrielle, but the Nigerian shot-stopper made a great save to keep the scoreline goalless.

After a few times of getting close to scoring, the Pretoria-based team broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, through a well taken shot by Daweti. Downs would eventually go into the break in the driving seat, with the Nigerian still finding it hard to cancel out their lead.

The opening minutes of the second half saw Bayesla attacking with Mary-Ann Ezenagu, but their efforts weren’t fruitful. While the Nigerians were struggling to get an equaliser, Sundowns Ladies extended the lead after a mistake by Bayesla’s defence, which saw Lelona Daweti making it 2-0 with a calm finish in the 58th minute.

Daweti could have extended the lead a few minutes later after being played through on goal, but the striker’s effort was saved by Gabrielle. Bayesla would eventually get to find the back of the net toward the later stages of the game courtesy of Mary-Magdelene Anjou.

In the end, it was Daweti’s brace that would eventually earn the defending champions three points. Sundowns’ next game is against Wadi Degla on 3 November at the same venue.