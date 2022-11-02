Sundowns ladies goalkeeper Dlamini delighted with opening win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Getting three points in the opening game of the Caf Women’s Champions League was the main goal, says Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

ALSO READ: Dzvukamanja said to be in his last days at Pirates

Sundowns Ladies began the second edition of the women’s champions league with an important 2-1 win against Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Monday.

Banyana Ba Style are on top of the log in Group B following the win, level on three points with TP Mazembe Ladies, who won their tie against Wadi Degla 1-0 on the same day.

“We needed to make sure that we collect maximum points and we did just that. We learnt from our previous mistakes and that each and every game is important for us,” said the shot-stopper.

“It was not the easiest game, but we were looking forward to a hard game. We knew as a team that it was not going to be easy, we didn’t get enough information about them ,but I am happy that we won.”

Meanwhile,winger Chuene Morifi added that coming up against Queens was always going to be tough for them and they were nervous in the opening stages of the tie.

“Queens is one of the top teams, they have quite a few good players from the national team. We were a bit nervous in the first few minutes, you could see that we were trying to settle in,” said Morifi.

“We struggled a little, but as the game progressed we started playing our normal football, we created a couple of chances and we converted two, which I think is important. It is three points in the bag and I am happy about that, but there is always room for improvement.”

With Sundowns Ladies/ title defence on the right path, they will be looking to continue with the winning momentum when they take on Wadi Degla in their second game of the group phase on Thursday.