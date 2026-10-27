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Duba at the treble as Chiefs thump Galaxy

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

27 October 2026

08:54 pm

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Wandile Duba - Kaizer Chiefs

Wandile Duba celebrates with the match-ball after netting his third goal against TS Galaxy on Tuesday. Picture: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

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Wandile Duba’s hat-trick gave Kaizer Chiefs a much-needed boost on Tuesday as they hammered TS Galaxy 3-0 at FNB Stadium to reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Black Label Knockout.

Chiefs’ Duba on fire

The 22-year-old Duba doubled his tally for the season in all competitions with an 18-minute second half treble, giving Chiefs fans reason for cheer after the disappointment of their early exit from the Caf Confederation Cup.

The result also provides some respite for Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz, who was under pressure after Friday’s loss on penalties to Red Arrows.

Galaxy’s dreadful start to the campaign continues unabated. The Rockets have won just one of nine games.

Galaxy had a penalty shout turned down in the 6th minute as Seluleko Mahlambi went down in the box under Paseka Mako’s challenge. But referee Siyabulela Qunta booked the winger for diving.


Duba was booked for dissent just a couple of minutes later, but that proved to be the low-point of the young striker’s evening.

Chiefs created most of the openings in the first half but were too often let down by poor finishing. Duba dragged a shot wide, while a cheeky back heel from Mduduzi Shabalala played in Pule Mmodi, but he hit a tame shot straight at Melusi Mathebula.

When Duba did hit the target, with a long-range effort in the 22nd minute, Mathebula was equal to the task.

Chiefs should have had a penalty in the 29th minute as Lennol Mathebula clumsily bundled over Mmodi. But Qunta inexplicably waved their appeals away.

Galaxy finally created an opportunity on the stroke of half time. Some neat link up play between Junior Zigoda and Thulani Zandamela saw the latter toe poke a shot that Brandon Petersen got down to save.

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Chiefs were in front within four minutes of the restart. Mmodi crossed and Duba slotted a fine finish past Mathebula.

More penalty drama

Amakhosi were then handed a chance from the penalty spot as Qunta correctly ruled that substitute Veluyeke Zulu had fouled Shabalala inside the box.

Mfundo Vilakazi’s penalty was tipped onto the post by Mathebula but the ball cannoned off the Galaxy ‘keeper’s back into the path of Duba, who gleefully smashed home.

And the Chiefs striker had his hat-trick in the 66th minute, running onto Shabalala’s through ball and finishing superbly.

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) TS Galaxy F.C.
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