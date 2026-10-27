Khune urges Kaizer Chiefs to sign Elias Mokwana

Khune believes Mokwana can add value to the Chiefs squad.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has urged AmaKhosi to consider signing Elias Mokwana.

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana winger is currently a free agent after parting ways with Tunisian giants Espérance in September.

Speaking to SABC Sport, Khune said Mokwana, who reminds him of Jabu Mahlangu, can add value to the Chiefs squad.

“Mokwana reminds me of Jabu “Shuffle” back then because he is very skilful and he is not afraid to take on his defender,” said Khune.

“He can also create and score goals, not to mention his continental experience can be very useful for AmaKhosi because the youngsters can also look up to him for guidance.”

Ex-Jomo Cosmos midfielder Mark Haskins, who, like Khune, is an analyst at SABC’s Soccer Zone, also believes that Mokwana could be an ideal signing for a top Betway Premiership side like Chiefs.

“I like him, and I believe that he can add value to that Kaizer Chiefs team, and I was shocked that he wasn’t pursued by one of our local giants before he went abroad. He was fantastic at Sekhukhune before leaving the country,” commented Haskins.

Meanwhile, SABC Sport journalist Mazola Molefe claims that Mokwana has been offered to Chiefs after a proposed move to Wydad Athletic Club collapsed.

“I’ve been told that Elias Mokwana has been offered to Kaizer Chiefs after his move to Wydad collapsed. It remains to be seen if he would be signed by the club,” said Molefe.