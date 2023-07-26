Ellis wants more attacking finesse as Banyana prepare for Argentina test

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Desiree Ellis believes Banyana Banyana will have to be more clinical in their attacking play, when they face Argentina tomorrow in their second Group G game at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana face the South Americans at Dunedin Stadium (kick off 2am SA time) in a crucial encounter in the race to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Ellis’ charges lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening match, while Argentina were edged out 1-0 by Italy.

Both sides are desperately in need of maximum points and Ellis has seen some positives from her team in their training sessions leading to the clash against La Albiceleste.

“It’s a good sign for us (players looking energised at training) because we know after such a draining match (against Sweden) that there is a little bit of tiredness,” said Ellis, who was also boosted this week by a visit from former England and Arsenal star Ian Wright.

“We have seen certain things (against Argentina) that we can exploit. Obviously we have to be as defensively sound as we were (against Sweden), we have to be organised. The principles of defence and attack are not going to change. But obviously we have to be way better in attack.

“I think the decision making in attack needs to be better. We got in on a few occasions against Sweden and if our decision making was better we could have scored a goal or two more.

“That connection upfront needs to be better because we will create, we have shown that it doesn’t matter who we play against. We just need to be more clinical because goals will win us the game.”

Ellis has been boosted by the fact that Hilda Magaia is back fit again after injuring herself in scoring against Sweden in Wellington. If Magaia can combine well with Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe, perhaps Banyana can indeed spring a surprise.

Kgatlana’s pace was a clear problem for Sweden’s defence and could well also be Banyana’s main counter-attacking outlet against Argentina.

Even though Banyana are trailing behind Sweden and Italy in Group G, Ellis believes they can still make it into the last 16.

“As I’ve said, the players look energised and ready for the game. Everyone is all looking forward to it and to do well. There is a lot that can happen in our group and we just have to make sure that we get the desired result,” she added.

“We need to make sure that the preparations go smoothly and that we do the job at the end of the day. A win is vital for us to make sure that we stand a good chance of qualifying for the next round going into our last group game against Italy.”