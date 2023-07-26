LISTEN: Can Banyana bounce back and beat Argentina?

By Jonty Mark

Banyana Banyana suffered the most agonising of defeats in their Fifa Women’s World Cup opener against Sweden on Sunday, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the next round hanging in the balance.



It was a superb performance from Desiree Ellis side, a tactical plan that came so close to working against a side ranked third in the world.



Now, however, Banyana need to regroup for a must-win clash with Argentina on Friday, and a chance to show that Sunday’s performance was no one-off.



If Ellis’ side can show similar application against Argentina, with a bit more clinical edge in front of goal, they will believe they can get a result against the South Americans, and keep their World Cup dream very much alive.



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, and football writer Tshepo Ntsoelengoe discuss Banyana Banyana’s performance and wonder whether some critics of the South African team haven’t been too harsh in the way they have picked holes in Banyana’s display.



We also look at whether we believe Banyana can take down Argentina, who like them, have never won a match at a Fifa Women’s World Cup finals.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: