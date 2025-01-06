Embattled Chiefs ‘working hard’ to bring in new players

'Every transfer window we will take the opportunity to try to strengthen the team,' Nabi told reporters.

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs are working hard to get new players. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs are working as hard as possible to bring in new transfers in January.

Chiefs were beaten for the fourth time this season in the Betway Premiership on Sunday, when they went down 1-0 to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium.

“It is true that when the January transfer window is open, every club is trying to improve,” Nabi told SuperSport TV.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘It’s not easy’

“The club are working hard to try and look at different profiles. It is not easy in January but everyone is working hard.”

Chiefs showed again that they lack attacking potency, unable to take any of their chances against City.

Mduduzi Shabalala had the best chance of the game for Amakhosi, but he was denied by the legs of City ‘keeper Darren Keet.

Chiefs badly need to improve their output going forward, while they have also kept only one clean sheet in the league this season.

“It’s obvious when you look at the squad that we feel that there is a need to strengthen the team, but we don’t want to throw our players under the bus saying that they are not good,” Nabi told reporters after the game.

“They are good. Today they are in our squad, they are in our team but every transfer window we will take the opportunity to try to strengthen the team.”

Chiefs are currently seventh in the table, some 15 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi’s next Premiership game sees them return to FNB Stadium, when they take on Stellenbosch FC tomorrow evening.

Stellies’ Confed Cup success

Steve Barker’s side completed a home and away Confederation Cup double over Angolan side Lunda Sul on Sunday, New Zealand striker Andre De Jong’s brace giving them a 2-0 win.

Stellies have moved up to second in Group B, six points behind runaway leaders RSB Berkane. After taking on Chiefs, Stellenbosch will secure qualification to the Confederation Cup quarterfinals if they can beat Stade Malien at home on Sunday.

Stellies are just a point ahead of Amakhosi in the Premiership table in fifth, though they have played a game less. In this corresponding fixture last season, it was Stellies who won 1-0 at FNB Stadium, Devin Titus getting the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time.