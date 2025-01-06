Pirates make contact over Polokwane City defender

Matuludi was previously on the wanted books of two other Betway Premiership rivals in Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC.

Thabang Matuludi of Polokwane City challenged by Rowan Human of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 14 September 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City,defender Thabang Matuludi is still the subject of strong interest from Orlando Pirates in the current transfer window.

According to a reliable source close to the Limpopo-based club, the 25-year-old is edging closer to a move to the Buccaneers. Matuludi is on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad and the move might be a step in the right direction.

The Mgosi Squad first got wind of the Soweto giant’s interest in Matuludi two months ago and it’s now believed that the two clubs are in contact regarding the player’s potential move from Rise and Shine.

“Yes, you’re right. I’ve been told that there has been contact from Pirates. Let’s wait and see what happens for the rest of the transfer window,” a source confirmed.

“You know Pirates like to do deals secretly and they have in the past walked away from transfers that got leaked to the media. At the moment it’s all behind closed doors and hopefully the move does materialise because the boy has done well for himself and Polokwane City.”

Despite constant reports about his immediate future, Matuludi put in yet another solid performance for City in the 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United in a league match on Sunday.