Ertugral claim Chiefs’ scalp in first game in charge of City

Darwin Gonzalez scored the only goal of the match in the second half.

Darwin Gonzalez Mendoza of Cape Town City runs to celebrate his goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Muhsin Ertugral began his tenure as Cape Town City interim coach with a hard-fought 1-0 win over his former team Kaizer Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday night.

The victory saw the Citizens move up one place to position 11th on the log with 14 points after 11 games, while Amakhosi remained seventh with 15 points.

Chiefs had the bright start to the match and they created a lot of chances earlier on in the game, but Darren Keet made some good saves to keep City in the match.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was called into action as early as the first minute of the match when Ashley Du Preez unleashed a powerful shot towards goal, but Keet was well-positioned.

Keet did well again to deny Mduduzi Shabalala from close range in the 17th minute following some good work from Christian Saile on the left flank.

The Citizens slowly found their rhythm and they started posing problems in the Chiefs defence, but their long-range shots failed to trouble Bruce Bvuma in Amakhosi goal.

Amakhosi dominated possession towards the end of the first half, but this time the City defence led by Nathan Fasika Iduma remained strong and the team went into the break with the scoreline still locked at 0-0.

Much like they did in the first half, Chiefs took the game to the home side in the second stanza, but it was City who took the lead against the run of play through Gonzalez who outpaced the Chiefs defence following a wonderful long pass from Thabo Noda before toe poking the ball passed Bvuma in the 51st minute.

Jaeden Rhodes missed a good opportunity to double the Citizens’ lead two minutes later when he shot wide of goal from close range.



Substitute Mfundo Vilakazi then tested Keet with a well-taken free kick in the 72nd minute, but the veteran goalkeeper made a good save and then stayed down injured much to the annoyance of the Chiefs bench. The Amakhosi were irritated because it was the second time in the match that Keet laid down injured in the second half.

In the end, City held on to their slender lead to register their fourth win of the season.