Esperance knock Sundowns out of Champions League

The Brazilians lost the two-legged tie 2-0 on aggregate after going down by a similar scoreline away in Tunisia last Saturday.

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns reacts in disappointment after defeat during the CAF Champions League 2023/24 Semifinals 2nd leg match against Esperance Tunis at the Loftus Stadium on Friday. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have once again stumbled in the semifinal of the Caf Champions League following a 1-0 loss to Esperance in front of a packed Loftus Versfeld on Friday.

Sundowns were also dumped out in the same stage of Africa’s most prestigious club competition last season by Wydad Casablanca. The wait for a second continental title continues for the South African champions who were second best to Esperance over both legs.

The Tunisian giants who last won the Champions League in 2019 will now face the defending champions Al-Ahly in a North African derby. The only consolation for Sundowns is the fact that they will join Ahly and Esperance as three of Africa’s representatives at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

It was clear from the onset that the Tunisians were in Tshwane to hold on to their lead. They parked the bus and Sundowns resorted to long balls upfront that proved fruitless in the first half.

Peter Shalulile had the best chance of the opening 45 minutes but Esperance goalkeeper Amanallah Memmiche went down low to parry his shot away from danger in the third minute.



Rulani Mokwena made changes to his line-up from the first leg and the most eye-raising one was that of inspirational captain Themba Zewane who started on the bench.

The Masandawana coach needed to change his tactics in the second half if they had any hopes of breaking down the resolute Esperance defence who dealt comfortably with every high ball that pumped into their box.

There was a creative spark that was missing in midfield to navigate around the low block of the North Africans. The 2016 champions needed someone that was going to draw the visiting team’s defensive line.

The game was suspended after 20 minute due to severe thunderstorms and players headed back to the change room. Play resumed after an hour with the DStv Premiership champions probing but had little to show for it at half time.

Shalulile went close again early in the second stanza but his effort shaved the upright after toe-poking the bouncing ball past an onrushing Memmiche much to the frustration of the home fans.

They were made to rue that missed chance as Raed Bouchniba opened the scoring in the 57th minute with a well-placed shot across goal to give his side an overall lead of 2-0 on aggregate. It was Esperance’s first shot on target and it proved to be telling blow.

Mokwena did make changes in the second half bringing on Zwane, Aubrey Modiba, Thembinkosi Lorch and Tashreeq Matthews who made an impact but it was too little too late. Modiba hit the post in the 80th minute as the Downs faithful endured the heartache of missing out on another final.