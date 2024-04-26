WATCH: DJ Khaled wishes Sundowns well for champions league semifinal

"I was going to say goodluck but no, be great," the energetic Khaled said in a short message.

DJ Khaled wishes Sundowns well for champions league semifinal. (Picture by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

US hip-hop superstar DJ Khaled has wished Mamelodi Sundowns luck ahead of the second leg semifinal clash against Esperance at Loftus Versfeld on Friday.



The Brazilians need all the luck they can get in order to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Tunisia last Saturday.



The South African champions have a partnership with global sports management company Roc Nation Sports International that was founded by iconic rap mogul Jay-Z.



In a video posted on Sundowns and Roc Nation social media pages, the “God did” hitmaker relayed his message of well wishes to the Tshwane giants.

WATCH VIDEO:



Sundowns captain Themba Zwane who was part of the team that won the 2016 edition of Africa’s premier club competition also shared a short message to the club’s fans ahead of the do-or-die encounter.



“For us, we know what we’re capable of and now it’s time to show it,” Zwane added.



Kick-off is at 8:00 pm with Sundowns looking to avoid a repeat of last season where they were knocked out by Wydad Casablanca in the same stage of the competition.

Yan Sasse scored the only goal of the match the last time the two teams met at Stade Olympique Hammandi Agrebi to give his side the advantage. Al-Ahly and TP Mazembe also clash in the other semifinal with winners from both games set to contest the final next month.

The final will be played over two legs starting on May 12 and the decider seven days later to determine who will be crowned kings of African football.