Former Pirates captain Papi Khomane passes away

“Orlando Pirates football club is saddened to learn of the passing away of former captain Papi Khomane," the club wrote.

Orlando Pirates have sent a message of condolences to the family of their former captain Papi Khomane, who passed away in a tragic car accident along with his mother, Rita on Saturday.

The passing of Papi and his mother was shared by his father, Yster Khomane, also a former Pirates player before his son played for the Buccaneers in the 1970s.

It is reported that Papi and his mother were on their way to a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal when they, together with a third passenger, believed to be a brother-in-law, passed away.

Pirates describe the late Papi, who also played for Bafana Bafana, as someone who was very quiet but turned out to be a good leader for the club.

“Orlando Pirates football club is saddened to learn of the passing away of former captain Papi Khomane. The club was informed by his father and another Bucs legend, Yster Khomane who confirmed that both his son and his wife Mrs Rita Khomane were involved in a motor vehicle accident today (Saturday),” the club wrote on their website.

“Papi was a man of few words, but his presence on the pitch spoke volumes. His transformation from a quiet individual into a formidable leader during games was nothing short of inspirational.”

“During his nine years with us, Papi made over 150 appearances, each time exemplifying what it means to be a Buccaneer. His leadership, both in demeanour and play, was a guiding force for the team.”

“His journey with the Club was not just about his contributions on the field; it was about continuing a legacy. Papi and his father Yster, who played for the Buccaneers in the late 70s, were one of the rare father-son duos in the club’s history.

“This familial legacy is a testament to the deep connection the Khomane family has with the club.”

The Buccaneers also described the late Papi’s mother as a very supportive person.

“However, we cannot speak of Papi and Yster Khomane without honouring the remarkable woman behind their successes, Mrs. Rita Khomane,” the statement continued.

“Rita was the cornerstone of support for both her husband and son. Her unwavering presence at our home matches was a testament to her dedication and love for the game and our club.”

“On behalf of Orlando Pirates, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Khomane family and pledge our profound moral support.”