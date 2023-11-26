Riveiro was not expecting a draw against Richards Bay

"We can take one point, it’s not what we wanted but we will take it," said the Bucs coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was not happy with how they started the game against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium last Saturday.

This comes after the Buccaneers were held to a goalless draw in a DStv Premiership clash.

“Well, 0-0 again. Not the result that we were expecting to collect here tonight (Saturday). Not a good beginning of the game, they started the game much better than us, much more connected. We were not playing the way we wanted,” said Riveiro after the match.

“But we started to control the game better in the later stages of the first half. In the second half, we fully dominated the game, we came close to scoring in several chances.”

Riveiro added that the Buccaneers are short of luck in their matches as they wanted maximum points in the game against the Natala Rich Boyz.

“We are not really the luckiest team in the world. But it’s that type of a game that sometimes we even lose in one transition or one mistake, it didn’t happen for us tonight,” the Bucs mentor added.

“Today (Saturday), we can take one point, it’s not what we wanted but we will take it.”

The result was a huge step-back for Bucs in their quest to climb up the league standings, especially after recording two wins in a row prior to the clash with the Natal Rich Boyz. They have now only been able to collect 16 points in 11 matches, which puts them in eighth place on the log.

The Buccaneers will next face Moroka Swallows FC in the original Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.