Foster aims for long stay in EPL but won’t forget his Orlando roots

"I foresee myself there for the foreseeable future," said the Bafana striker.

Lyle Foster misses his food back home in South Africa but has his sights set right now on a long stay in the English Premier League.

Foster has started the season brilliantly for Burnley, with two goals in three EPL games so far, and he hopes to stay at the peak of the club game for a long time.

“It is always great to be back home, for the food especially, but the main thing is for the national team,” said Foster, who is in town for the two international friendlies at Orlando Stadium. On Saturday, the 23 year-old played 45 minutes as Bafana drew 0-0 with Namibia and he will hope for more game time on Tuesday at the same venue against Congo DR (Kick off 5pm)

Foster joined Burnley in January and played only a bit-part role as part of a side that was already well on its way to promotion from the English Championship. After a full pre-season under Vincent Kompany at the Clarets, however, he has rewarded his head coach’s faith in him with goals against Aston Villa and Tottenham.

‘A big step’

“As I moved up to that level, I had to realise that it was a big step for me,” Foster told reporters this week.

“The Premier League, I think, is the most watched league in the world with some who dub it the most difficult league in the world.

“To be able to play there against opponents who have won Champions Leagues and World Cups is something that has had to obviously change in my mind.

“It’s a permanent change now, I’m on my way forward as I foresee myself there for the foreseeable future.”

Back home, Foster also has a particular affinity with Orlando Stadium, growing up close to the stadium and coming to watch Orlando Pirates games with his family, before eventually joining the Buccaneers.

“This is a stadium I have tattoed on my body,” he said.

“I am from Noordgesig, I use to walk here to come and watch Pirates games. My father supports Pirates and so does my uncle. It was my neightbourhood club and team that I always grew up supporting. The only time I scored for my country in South Africa is here,” he added, in reference to his brace in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying against Liberia in March.

Foster’s family are clearly close-knit and he credits his parents for playing a huge role in his career up to now.

“My dad quit my job to make sure I could chase my dream … my mum had to work but my dad was driving me around, and my sister. Our relationship still is my biggest support structure. Whenever I feel things are not going my way, they are the first people I contact.”