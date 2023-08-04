Four players to look out for when Banyana face the Netherlands

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana and the Netherlands will do battle in the last 16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup on Sunday at the Sydney Football Stadium (kick off 4am) SA time.

Desiree Ellis’ charges face another tough clash with the experienced Dutch, who were runners up at the last World Cup and who came through the group stages unbeaten this time around.

Banyana’s attacking verve at this competition, however, will give them hope that they can spring another surprise, following on from their thrilling 3-2 win over Italy on Wednesday that catapulted them into the last 16.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at two players from either side that could prove vital on Sunday.

Banyana Banyana

Thembi Kgatlana

Thembi Kgatlana celebrates scoring her team’s third goal against Italy. Picture: Marty MELVILLE / AFP

The striker has lived up to expectations despite staying almost a year without playing football due to her Achilles tendon injury she sustained at last year’s Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Kgatlana is certainly one of the most important players in Desiree Ellis’ squad, with the Racing Louisville striker netting two goals in the group stages. Her speed and dribbling skills are key to her performance and she’s always a nightmare for defenders.

Hildah Magaia

South Africa’s forward Hildah Magaia (R) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Italy. Picture: Marty MELVILLE / AFP

Magaia probably played one of her best games during the match against Italy. The midfielder made an assist form Kgatlana’s winning goal, having scored the second goal herself

Her goalscoring abilities will be key for South Africa, and she’s one of the players who are able to stand up in big matches. She was the hero for Banyana at the Wafcon after scoring two goals in the final to beat Morocco. Her contribution in the team is immense and all eyes will certainly be on her.

Sherida Spitse

Netherlands midfielder Sherida Spitse celebrates her team’s victory against Portugal. Picture: Sanka Vidanagama / AFP

The 33 year-old is a veteran in the Dutch team and while usually a midfielder she is also capable of playing as a defender.

In fact, she has played as a defender in all of the group stages matches at right-back. She will be responsible in helping to try and counter all the Banyana attacks and her experience will be vital for her team.

She plays her football for Dutch side Ajax Ladies and she is playing at her third Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Danielle Van de Donk

Danielle van de Donk (L) of Netherlands in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup group E soccer match between Vietnam and Netherlands in Dunedin. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Van de Donk is another player in the Dutch side with huge experience of playing at a high level. The midfielder has football intelligence and played most of her football for Arsenal Ladies in England before making a switch to Lyon Ladies in France in 2021.

She has a knack for scoring goals, but has only managed to score one in the tournament after getting her name on the score-sheet in their 7-0 drubbing of Vietnam in their final Group E match. De Donk will have to be closely monitored by the Banyana defence to stop her from scoring or initiating dangerous attacks.