24 Apr 2024

12:47 pm

Banyana coach Ellis to receive honorary doctorate from CPUT

Ellis will be accompanied by members of her family and friends when she is awarded the honorary doctorate.

Desiree Ellis, coach of Banyana Banyana (Nour Aknajja/BackpagePix)

SA women’s football team coach Desiree Ellis will be conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the South African Football Association Safa, Ellis will be honoured for her significant achievements as a professional sportsperson and head coach of Banyana Banyana.

“Ellis will be recognised for her achievements as a professional sportsperson and as Banyana Banyana coach, including leading the South African senior women’s team to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating Morocco 2-1 in the final in 2022 to win their first continental crown.

“The team also made history at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup by becoming the first ever senior national team (men or women) to make it out of the group stages of the global tournament. They qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Italy 3-2 in their final group match,” read the Safa statement.

“Ellis will be accompanied by members of her family and friends when she is awarded the Honorary Doctorate by the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Among her many accolades, she secured the Best Coach award in the women’s category to win a record fourth Caf award in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on 11 December 2023.

“This came just months after she was honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Order of Ikhamanga in gold for her contribution to sport in 2023.

“Ellis was one of several recipients who were awarded top honours by President Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Bryntirion, Pretoria, on 28 April 2023. The coach and her team have won numerous honours in the last few years in recognition of their contribution to sport,” concluded the statement from Safa.

