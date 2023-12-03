Galaxy oust AmaZulu to reach Carling Knockout final

Sead Ramovic's side get through to to set up a meeting with Stellenbosch.

TS Galaxy will play Stellenbosch in the Carling Black Label Knockout final after the rockets beat AmaZulu 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal 3-2 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy got off to a fast start and were two goals up before the half hour mark, a lead that AmaZulu were never quite able to recover from. The Rockets will now have a chance to add the Carling Knockout to the Nedbank Cup they won in 2019, when they stunned Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

Galaxy were a goal up inside the first two minutes and Lehlohonolo Motjela ran through on goal and cooly beat Veli Mothwa.

On the spot

The same two players were then involved as Galaxy won a penalty in the 26th minute, Motjela going down under Mothwa’s challenge, with referee Bambiso Masixole pointing to the spot.

Higor Vidal stepped up and slammed a superb penalty into the top corner.

AmaZulu pulled one goal back in the 75th minute as Augustine Kwem fired home from close range. Galaxy, however, went 3-1 up in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, as Samir Nurkovic curled in a superb left-footed finish, and while Sede Junior Dion pulled another goal back for AmaZulu a minute later, it was too little, too late for Usuthu.