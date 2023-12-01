Ramovic praises Parker’s mental strength

'He is just amazing to work with this guy and I am pleased and blessed to work with a player like him', said the Galaxy coach.

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has praised the mental strength of veteran forward Bernard Parker and he believes he will soon get back to full fitness, following the gruesome injury he suffered in the quarter-final of the Carling Black Knockout against Mamelodi Sundowns in October.

The veteran midfielder, who joined Galaxy last year in July, sustained a career-threatening injury against Sundowns following a tackle from Bongani Zungu, which saw Zungu sent off and the 37 year-old having to be stretchered off the field and taken to hospital.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana forward has since gone to surgery and is making progress as he aims to come back early next year. While working on his recovery, Parker still attends Galaxy training sessions, and Ramovic appreciates his devotion and support of the team.

‘He is just fun’

“Parker is an amazing person, an amazing player and he is a mentally strong person. He went through a lot of things in his life and he knows what it takes (to be mentally strong). He is just amazing to work with … I am pleased and blessed to work with a player like him. He is just fun and it’s great to see him, or watch him play … when he trains with high intensity,” said Ramovic.

“We are unlucky to have lost him (due to an injury), but like I said, we will wait on him. We will try to bring him back and he will be back because he has a strong mindset. You can see that he is at training every day and trying to take his first steps. We are just happy to have him in our squad.”

Parker’s absence in the matchday squad for the Rockets might be a big blow for Ramovic’s charges, but the Galaxy coach still has several experienced players in his squad like Mlungisi Mbunjana, Lindokuhle Mbatha and Thamsanqa Gabuza to guide the youngsters.

Galaxy are in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout – they will meet AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.