Gallants clarify relocation talk, say they will update in due course

Phakaaathi Reporter

Marumo Gallants have moved quickly to state their side of the story amid rumours of the club relocation to Bloemfontein.

The rumours started on Thursday morning following a video circulating on social media where a letter said to be from Gallants chairman is read out in public.

The letter is read by Kenny Dichabe to excited Bloemfontein Celtic supporters and it reveals Gallants’ intention to move to the Free State city and change its name.

It goes as far as to confirm that the club has already started the relocation process and that they could play their remaining DStv Premiership fixtures in Bloemfontein should the move be approved by the PSL.

“We wish to hereby confirm our solid and firm intention to relocate our DStv Premiership team to your city and province as supported by the provincial government,” read Dichabe.

Gallants however could neither confirm nor deny that they are thinking of relocating and only denied writing the letter.

“In response to a video being circulated, Marumo Gallants chairman Abram Sello would like to confirm that he has not written/dispatched any letter or statement regarding the future of the club.

“Nor has he authorised any person to speak on his behalf. Marumo Gallants will issue official updates and statements in due course,” reads the short statement.