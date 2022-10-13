Gallants offer free tickets for Caf Confederation Cup clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

DStv Premiership side Marumo Gallants have announced that they will be giving away 2 000 free tickets to fans for the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round against Madagascan outfit Elgesco Plus at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Gallants won the the first leg 3-1 away from home last week, which gave them a huge advantage to qualify for the next round of the tournament. The goals were scored by Monde Mpambaniso, Celimpilo Ngema and Lesiba Nku, while the Malagasy’s only goal of the match came through Patrick Hasinirina.

“Marumo Gallants FC will take on Malagasy outfit Elgeco Plus in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup second round preliminary round on Saturday 15 October 2022. The match will take place at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane,” read a statement from the club.

“Bahlabane Ba Ntwan scored three crucial goals and conceded one in the first leg of the competition played in Madagascar last weekend to boost their chances of progressing to the next round of the tournament.”

“Free tickets will be available for the match to be collected at Peter Mokaba Stadium gate on the day of the match (15 october, 2022). These will be limited to 2000 free tickets on a first come-first-serve-basis.”

Gallants chairman Abram Sello says giving away free-tickets is part of the club of saying thank you to the fans for their support in their Caf journey.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our fans for your continued support as we fight for a place in the Caf standings. We hope that you secure your free ticket and join us for this match. We would love to see you in the stands.”