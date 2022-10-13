Du Preez will soon be firing for Chiefs, says Hlanti

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Ashley Du Preez was one of the celebrated signings made by Kaizer Chiefs this season, but he has not found his scoring touch yet.

ALSO READ: Shabalala says Amajita gave their all to reach Cosafa Cup semis

It is however not because of a lack of effort from the young striker, says his teammate and defender Sifiso Hlanti.

“It is up to us. We are the key. We are the ones who need to support him and encourage him at all times,” says Hlanti of Du Preez’ current situation.

“We know that in this game such things happen. But it depends on what it is that you want. The support you get from your colleagues is critical.

“The key factor is the character that we have and the way we support one another. The things that he (Du Preez) does at training show positive signs going forward.”

Hlanti, however, believes it should not be only the strikers’ responsibility to score goal for the team.

“We play as a collective as a team and give support from everyone and the support that we get from the technical team is also amazing,” he said.

“I believe we have good offensive players who can also score goals.”

Hlanti says Du Preez will be scoring soon because he is a hard worker.

“I will be honest with you. It shows positive signs and he fights from the beginning until the last minute.

“There is nothing we can point and say he is not doing or is not capable. It is just a matter of time.”

And while Du Preez struggles to score, his striking partner Caleb Bimenyimana has been making it look easy with six goals so far this season.

“(But) We can’t put them (strikers) under pressure. As players we must not put him (Bimenyimana) under pressure. He needs our support.

“The good thing about us is that we show character and we support each other to do the right things. If Caleb feels he wants to score more goals, he will need us to support him.”

Chiefs will be at their home-away-from-home in Durban this weekend when they host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I would say they are a good side,” says Hlanti of the Chilli Boys. “We can’t take that away from them.

“But we know what needs to be done even though it will not be an easy game. We are positive and fully prepared to face Chippa United,” says the Chiefs defender..