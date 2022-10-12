Kaizer Chiefs to help clean up Durban before Chippa game

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs will get their hands dirty sweeping the streets of Durban where they host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi chose to use Moses Mabhida which is their second home venue for this DStv Premiership clash, which is expected to be feisty.

According to a statement by EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, they have partnered with Amakhosi and Transnet for a clean up campaign.

“eThekwini Municipality together with Transnet at the Durban Harbour and the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have partnered for a clean-up campaign on 14 October in the inner city,” reads the statement.

“The clean-up will focus on the Marine Museum car park, around Durban Harbour, and along South Beach.

“EThekwini Deputy Mayor and chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, councillor Philani Mavundla will be leading the campaign.

“Kaizer Chiefs, who are in town ahead of their game in the City this weekend, are also keen to be part of the clean-up.

“With National Marine Week commemorated during the second week of October, the City will launch the Marine Walk Campaign in South Beach on the day to create awareness around keeping beaches clean.”

Chiefs will meanwhile hope that their act of humanity and community involvement will shower them with success in their game.

Arthur Zwane’s side are riding a crest of a wave having scored five and conceded two in their last two games.

The wins against Swallows FC and Stellenbosch FC will have given Amakhosi the boost they needed. They have climbed to fourth on the standings.

Chippa will however be no pushovers coming from two impressive wins against AmaZulu and SuperSport United in their last two outings.

It will be interesting to see if interim coach Morgan Mammila can keep the winning run going against his toughest opponent since taking over from Daine Klate.