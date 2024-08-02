Gaston Sirino is a Kaizer Chiefs player – reports

Sirino was also spotted at Naturena, where he is said to have already undergone a medical.

Gaston Sirino is said to have signed for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino has agreed a deal to join Kaizer Chiefs, according to reports on Friday.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) claimed that Sirino had already signed a two-year deal to play for Amakhosi – the 33 year-old Uruguayan is a free agent having been released by Sundowns, with whom he won six Betway Premiership titles.

Nabi’s nod of approval

Phakaaathi reported on Monday that the deal was dependent on the approval of Chiefs’ new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, and this week Nabi gave an interview with SuperSport TV where he confirmed that SIrino was indeed on Chiefs’ radar.

“Looking at the names you’ve given me, yes they are part of the large list that we have put together and we’re busy looking at,” said Nabi.

“For a case like Sirino, yes he is a very experienced player. We definitely want to look at him.

“We want to see if he’s physically ready, and he would be a plus into our philosophy.”

The skilful attacker will add plenty of experience to the Chiefs squad, with Nabi already saying in his first press conference as Amakhosi’s mentor that he wants to build as squad with a good mix of younger and older players.

Chiefs are expected to invest heavily in the transfer market as the bid to bolster their squad further ahead of the new season. With Nabi’s side not playing in this season’s MTN8, their first official match is only set to take place in the Betway Premiership on September 14.