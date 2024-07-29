Sirino’s Kaizer Chiefs move depends on Nabi

'If the new coach at Chiefs wants him, he’s ready to sign for them,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Gaston Sirino is said to have been offered to Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Picture: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

With the rumour mill on overdrive regarding Gaston Sirino’s next move following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, Phakaaathi has reliably been informed that Kaizer Chiefs management will only sign him if new coach Nasreddine Nabi gives them the go ahead.

It’s widely reported that the talented midfielder has been offered to both Amakhosi and Orlando Pirates. Although the door to join Chiefs remains open for the Uruguayan, a move to Pirates looks highly unlikely at the moment

Chiefs have monitored the 33-year-old’s situation for a while now but Nabi will rule over the transfers before the new Betway Premiership season gets underway.

‘Nothing concrete’

“Gaston is training on his own now and he’s ready for his next move but at the moment there’s nothing concrete here in South Africa,” said a source close to the player.

“There was a possibility of him moving back to South America but he prefers to play in the PSL and if the new coach at Chiefs wants him, he’s ready to sign for them. He still has a lot to offer even though he is 33.”

SuperSport United were also rumoured to be interested in Sirino but the signing of Vincent Pule seems to have cooled their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, who has in the past also been linked with Al-Ahly and Zamalek in Egypt.