Orlando Pirates reveal shirt numbers ahead of 2024/25 season

Pirates will kickstart their 2024/25 campaign with an MTN8 quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the squad numbers of the team ahead of the new season.

The majority of players have retained their numbers from the previous campaign with the exception of a few who have jumped at the opportunity to grab the recently vacated numbers.

Olisa Ndah has relinquished the jersey number 49 for number 6 – a number he has worn before for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Makhehlene Makhaula, who wore jersey number 16 last season, will wear number 8, which was previously worn by Thabang Monare, who left the club to join Sekhukhune United.

Jersey number 16 has been allocated to Thalente Mbatha, who has made his move permanent having spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan from SuperSport United.

In terms of the new signings, Gilberto has been assigned jersey number 11, while Selaelo Rasebotja will wear number 31.



Pirates will kickstart their 2024/25 campaign with an MTN8 quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.



The full list of Pirates shirt numbers:

2 THABISO MONYANE

4 MIGUEL TIMM

5 NKOSINATHI SIBISI

6 OLISA NDAH

7 DEON HOTTO

8 MAKHEHLENE MAKHAULA

9 ZAKHELE LEPASA

11 VIEIRA/GILBERTO

12 KATLEGO OTLADISA

14 MONNAPULE SALENG

15 PHILLIP NDLONDLO

16 THALENTE MBATHA

17 EVIDENCE MAKGOPA

18 KABELO DLAMINI

19 TSHEGOFATSO MABASA

20 GOODMAN MOSELE

21 LESEDI KAPINGA

23 INNOCENT MAELA

24 SIPHO CHAINE

25 KARIM KIMVUIDI

26 BANDILE SHANDU

27 TAPELO XOKI

28 PATRICK MASWANGANYI

29 PASEKA MAKO

30 SEPHELO BALONI

31 SELAELO RASEBOTJA

32 THUSO MOLELEKI

33 MOHAU NKOTA

34 AZOLA MATROSE

35 MELUSI BUTHELEZI

36 THABISO SESANE

37 THABISO LEBITSO

38 RELEBOHILE MOFOKENG

39 SANDILE MTHETHWA

40 SIYABONGA DLADLA

41 AYANDA ZULU

42 BOITUMELO RADIOPANE