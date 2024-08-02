Orlando Pirates reveal shirt numbers ahead of 2024/25 season
Pirates will kickstart their 2024/25 campaign with an MTN8 quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United.
Orlando Pirates have revealed the team shirt numbers (Pic Pirates media)
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the squad numbers of the team ahead of the new season.
The majority of players have retained their numbers from the previous campaign with the exception of a few who have jumped at the opportunity to grab the recently vacated numbers.
Olisa Ndah has relinquished the jersey number 49 for number 6 – a number he has worn before for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Makhehlene Makhaula, who wore jersey number 16 last season, will wear number 8, which was previously worn by Thabang Monare, who left the club to join Sekhukhune United.
Jersey number 16 has been allocated to Thalente Mbatha, who has made his move permanent having spent the second half of the 2023/24 season on loan from SuperSport United.
In terms of the new signings, Gilberto has been assigned jersey number 11, while Selaelo Rasebotja will wear number 31.
Pirates will kickstart their 2024/25 campaign with an MTN8 quarterfinal clash against SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.
The full list of Pirates shirt numbers:
2 THABISO MONYANE
4 MIGUEL TIMM
5 NKOSINATHI SIBISI
6 OLISA NDAH
7 DEON HOTTO
8 MAKHEHLENE MAKHAULA
9 ZAKHELE LEPASA
11 VIEIRA/GILBERTO
12 KATLEGO OTLADISA
14 MONNAPULE SALENG
15 PHILLIP NDLONDLO
16 THALENTE MBATHA
17 EVIDENCE MAKGOPA
18 KABELO DLAMINI
19 TSHEGOFATSO MABASA
20 GOODMAN MOSELE
21 LESEDI KAPINGA
23 INNOCENT MAELA
24 SIPHO CHAINE
25 KARIM KIMVUIDI
26 BANDILE SHANDU
27 TAPELO XOKI
28 PATRICK MASWANGANYI
29 PASEKA MAKO
30 SEPHELO BALONI
31 SELAELO RASEBOTJA
32 THUSO MOLELEKI
33 MOHAU NKOTA
34 AZOLA MATROSE
35 MELUSI BUTHELEZI
36 THABISO SESANE
37 THABISO LEBITSO
38 RELEBOHILE MOFOKENG
39 SANDILE MTHETHWA
40 SIYABONGA DLADLA
41 AYANDA ZULU
42 BOITUMELO RADIOPANE
