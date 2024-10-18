Gavin Hunt calls the new PSL season bizarre

'We haven't played for a couple of weeks again and in my 45 years in South African football, this is the most bizarre league ever,' Hunt said.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has labelled the start of the 2024/25 season as the most bizarre he’s ever witnessed. Matsatsantsa a Pitori have only played five matches in all competitions since the new campaign got underway three months ago.

Hunt is not happy with the fact that his side hasn’t been able to find some rhythm, due to the periodic fixture scheduling that has also been affected by the two FIFA international breaks. United resume their campaign with a last 16 round clash in the Carling Knockout against against Kaizer Chiefs at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

“We haven’t played for a couple of weeks again and in my 45 years in South African football, this is the most bizarre league ever. I mean we’ve started in June and we’ve only played five games,” Hunt a frustrated Hunt.

“There’s no continuity in the games and we should have played more league games. It obviously benefited the teams playing in Africa and in the cup – for other teams it has certainly hasn’t.

“It’s very difficult to find out where you are because there’s been no continuity in games. We haven’t played now in 2 or 3 weeks and you start a game with a cup game … with our situation it has been very difficult.”

Hunt is also concerned with the number of injuries ahead of the game against his former team. The 60-year-old will have to get past Amakhosi without the services of Bradley Grobler, Gamphani Lungu, Vincent Pule and Grant Magerman who are among a group of senior players that are on the treatment table.

“It’s a problem for us because we have a few strikers out and we haven’t had much joy in them coming back – we won’t have them over the weekend so it’s a major problem,” Hunt added.

“It’s our inner motivation to do well and (it is) putting pressure on myself because the club is in a certain situation (injuries) now with players – it can happen to anybody. It’s unfortunate that it has happened to us and we’ve got to try and see ourselves through this period.

“There’s nothing you can do about it – we’re going to have to find the way with the players that we’ve got. That’s all you can do. You’ve got to believe in what you’ve got and try to find a way, even if it means changing the way we play. We’ll go from game to game to put out fires until we can get players back and hopefully try and get to the next (transfer) window.”