Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

3 minute read

16 Oct 2024

04:31 pm

Irvin Khoza sends special birthday message to Kaizer Motaung

Khoza has sent a special message to his "friend" on his birthday.

Khoza sends special birthday messages to Kaizer Motaung

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung. Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo)

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander in chiefs Julius Malema were among those who wished Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung on 80th birthday on Wednesday.

Motaung, who was born on 16 October 1944, played for Orlando Pirates before moving to the United States to join Atlanta Chiefs. Upon his return to South Africa, Motaung formed Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Pirates offer bleak Olisa Ndah update ahead of Magesi clash

Khoza has sent a special message to his “friend” on his birthday.

“Today [Wednesday] is a special day of Motaung’s birth. South Africa is better off because on this day a great South African was born in 1944,” wrote Khoza.

“He dazzled the world with his football talent as a player. His consistent assembly of talent created a club that is a testament of South African football to the world.

“As a national leader, he contributed in action to finding peace when the nation was torn apart by political violence. He was a formidable team player in securing and hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup for South Africa.

“When Covid-19 put our nation in distress in 2020, he again in action, stood up to be part of the solution.

“Happy 80th birthday my dear friend. May the good Lord bless you with longevity to continue your exemplary contribution to humanity.”

Malema said he was inspired by Motaung’s unwavering leadership and dedication to elevating South African football to a world-class level.

Mbalula’s message to Motaung

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said Motaung’s dedication, vision, and contribution to the sport have left a lasting legacy that continues to shape football in South Africa.

“His remarkable journey, from an extraordinary player to founding and leading one of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, has inspired countless fans and players across generations,” wrote Mbalula.

Read more on these topics

Birthday Irvin Khoza Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Kaizer Motaung Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) South African Premier Division (PSL)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Busisiwe Mkhwebane could’ve used EFF as ‘halfway station’ – analyst
Crime Former MP among seven arrested for alleged corruption
South Africa Former finance minister Tito Mboweni to get state funeral [VIDEO]
Politics DA to report Panyaza Lesufi to Ramaphosa and Public Protector for ‘concealing forensic reports’
Politics Who will vote for them? – SACP break up with ANC unlikely

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES