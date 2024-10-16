Irvin Khoza sends special birthday message to Kaizer Motaung
Khoza has sent a special message to his "friend" on his birthday.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung. Photo: Gallo Images/Veli Nhlapo)
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) commander in chiefs Julius Malema were among those who wished Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung on 80th birthday on Wednesday.
Motaung, who was born on 16 October 1944, played for Orlando Pirates before moving to the United States to join Atlanta Chiefs. Upon his return to South Africa, Motaung formed Chiefs.
“Today [Wednesday] is a special day of Motaung’s birth. South Africa is better off because on this day a great South African was born in 1944,” wrote Khoza.
“He dazzled the world with his football talent as a player. His consistent assembly of talent created a club that is a testament of South African football to the world.
“As a national leader, he contributed in action to finding peace when the nation was torn apart by political violence. He was a formidable team player in securing and hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup for South Africa.
“When Covid-19 put our nation in distress in 2020, he again in action, stood up to be part of the solution.
“Happy 80th birthday my dear friend. May the good Lord bless you with longevity to continue your exemplary contribution to humanity.”
Malema said he was inspired by Motaung’s unwavering leadership and dedication to elevating South African football to a world-class level.
Mbalula’s message to Motaung
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said Motaung’s dedication, vision, and contribution to the sport have left a lasting legacy that continues to shape football in South Africa.
“His remarkable journey, from an extraordinary player to founding and leading one of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs, has inspired countless fans and players across generations,” wrote Mbalula.
