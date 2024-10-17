Chiefs’ Nabi expects tough test from SuperSport in Carling Knockout

'SuperSport are a very good team,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi expects a tricky game on Saturday evening, when Amakhosi take on SuperSport United in the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16.

“I am expecting a very challenging game, SuperSport are a very good team, I watched them during the MTN8 game (quarterfinal) against Orlando Pirates,” Nabi told a press conference at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) head office on Thursday.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘They are aggressive … very committed’

“They almost won the game. They had the possibility to win except for a mistake by the referee. They had a penalty not given. That is the reality.”

Pirates won that game 3-1 after extra time, but SuperSport were denied a penalty shout for handball with the score at 2-1.

“They are aggressive, a very committed and tactically organised team,” added Nabi.

“My colleague Gavin (Hunt) has a lot of skill and experience. He knows how to manage people and prepare players.”

Chiefs could be without Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley, with Nabi revealing that he picked up an injury on international duty.

The Chiefs head coach said all of Amakhosi’s players on international duty may not be ready in time for SuperSport.

Edson Castillo was also with the Venezuela squad for their World Cup qualifiers in South America, while Fiacre Ntwari played for Rwanda in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Nabi – ‘It is an honour’

“It is always interesting to have a certain number of your players … to be part of a national team. It is an honour for the guys,” added Nabi.

“But the return for a match so close might be a bit of a challenge. We don’t have enough time to give players to recover and technically prepare for the upcoming game.

“A player like Castillo only arrived at 3pm (on Thursday). We understand Dortley has an injury. These are all issues we need to work around to see how we can include them in the team and prepare for the (SuperSport) game.”

Nabi seemed more hopeful that Gaston Sirino would recover in time to play some part on Saturday, after the Uruguayan was injured playing for Amakhosi against Mamelodi Sundowns in their last match.

“Maybe he will not be fully recovered but we are trying to count on him (Sirino),” said Nabi.

“Maybe not for the whole 90 minutes but we will see how long.”