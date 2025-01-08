Gonzalez nets winner as Cape Town City down Orlando Pirates

City moved up to sixth place on the log with 17 points after 12 matches.

Darwin Gonzalez Mendoza of Cape Town City runs to celebrate his goal during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 game against Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Darwin Gonzalez was again the hero for Cape Town City as they edged Orlando Pirates 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan midfielder, who scored the winner against Kaizer Chiefs last Sunday, netted the only goal of the match.



Following the victory, City moved up to sixth place on the log with 17 points after 12 matches while Pirates remained second with 27 points in 11 games. three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns.



The twenty-one thousand plus crowd that packed the stadium was treated to some entertaining football with both teams showing no respect towards each other.

The Buccaneers had the upper hand in the first half and they created enough chances to take the lead, but in the end, they failed to find the back of the net.

Pirates’ first chance of the half fell to Relebohile Mofokeng who found himself unmarked on the left side of the Buccaneers’ attack in the ninth minute, but the young striker hit the side netting.

Five minutes later Kabelo Dlamini looked on in disbelief as his powerful left-footed shot hit the crossbar following some brilliant save from Darren Keet.

Dlamini again came close to giving Pirates the lead in the 17th minute, but his deflected shot was saved by Keet, who then had a go at his defence for giving the Pirates midfielder space to shoot at goal.

Thalente Mbatha also tried his luck from long range in the 21st minute, but again Keet was on hand to make another save.

Sipho Chaine who didn’t do much in the first half did well to come out of his area to close the angle on Gonzalez on the stroke of half-time to make sure that the teams share the spoils going into the break.

City coach Muhsin Ertugral made two changes at the start of the second bringing in Thabo Nodada and Jaeden Rhodes for Kamohelo Mokotjo and Hashim Domingo respectively.

His counterpart waited until the 63rd minute to make changes. He brought in Thabiso Monyane and Boitumelo Radiopane for Deano van Rooyen and Tshegofatsa Mabasa.



The Buccaneers were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute by referee Sikhumbuzo Gasa after Tshegofatso Nyama was adjudged to have fouled Patrick Maswanganyi inside the box. Maswanganyi dusted himself up and took the spot kick, but his shot hit the upright.

Pirates were to pay for this miss five minutes later when Gonzalez beat Chaine with a deflected shot.