Duba at the double as Chiefs see off Stellies

It's a second successive home win for Amakhosi.

Wandile Duba grabbed a well-taken double as Kaizer Chiefs secured an encouraging 2-1 Betway Premiership win over Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The 20 year-old Amakhosi forward’s astute header and fine right-footed finish ensured a come-from-behind win for Nasreddine Nabi’s side.

This was a second successive home win for Chiefs. And Amakhosi fans will hope it can spark a more consistent run of form as Chiefs look to climb the Premiership table.

Chiefs’ early struggles

Bradley Cross made his first start for Chiefs since returning to the squad following an injury picked up against Polokwane City at the start of December.

And the left back had a glorious chance to put Amakhosi in front after just five minutes, but he blazed over from Mduduzi Shabalala’s pass.

It was Stellenbosch, however, who took control of the game in the first half, their pressure high up the pitch drawing plenty of mistakes from Amakhosi.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe had spoken on Tuesday about Stellenbosch’s speedy attackers. And Stellies winger Devin Titus produced a prime example of that in the 18th minute. He turned Ditlhokwe inside and out down the right wing before firing wide of Bruce Bvuma’s goal.

In the 21st minute, Chiefs were punished as Cross dawdled on the ball in the left back position, wasting two opportunities to clear. Rushwin Dortley then conceded posession and Titus burst into the box, crossing for Khomotjo Lekoloane to tap into an empty net.

It was the midfielder’s first goal for Stellenbosch and his first ever in the Premiership.

Duba strikes back

Chiefs were giving the ball away far too much, but they did get back into the game in the 29th minute. Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens rather needlessly steered the ball out for a corner under little pressure.

Shabalala’s cross was headed across goal by Ditlhokwe and Duba got in front of Stephens to glance a clever finish into the net.

Cross was taken off immediately afterwards, consoled by Nabi as he sat on the bench. Tebogo Potsane came on for him, while an injured Ashley Du Preez was replaced by Mfundo Vilakazi.

Chiefs did improve, and in the 57th minute, they grabbed the lead. Vilakazi’s fine pass sent Duba clear and he beat Stephens at his near post.

Stellies almost responded immiedately, Bvuma producing an excellent save to tip over Ibrahim Jabaar’s fierce strike.