Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

8 Jan 2025

12:39 pm

Pirates’ Ncikazi wary of experienced Ertugral ahead of City tie

Makhehlene Makhaula will miss Orlando Pirates' clash against Cape Town City because of suspension.

Pirates' Ncikazi wary of experienced Ertugral ahead of City tie

Makhehlene Makhaula (right) with Thabiso Monyane during Orlando Pirates training. Photo: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has believes Cape Town City’s win over Kaizer Chiefs will give them motivation ahead their clash this evening.

City, who claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Amakhosi last Sunday, will host the Buccaneers in a Betway Premiership at the Cape Town Stadium.

ALSO READ: Ertugral – Pirates are one of the best teams in Africa

Apart from the Chiefs victory, Ncikazi also thinks the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral will give them new new energy.

“It’s another opportunity for our team to get three points, not an easy game,” Ncikazi told the Pirates media.
“There’s a very experienced coach, new tactics, and new energy from the opponents, big motivation from their previous results but one thing good with our team is that we just focus on our next match, try and improve our performance.”

Pirates have already had the better of City. After playing to a 1-1 draw at Athlone Stadium in the MTN8 semi-final first leg, the Buccaneers walloped the Citizens 2-0 in the second leg in Orlando.

ALSO READ: Pirates target top spot against City

Meanwhile, Pirates will be without their key midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula when they face City this evening. Makhaula is suspended for this clash after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 win over Magesi FC.

Read more on these topics

Cape Town City F.C. Mandla Ncikazi Muhsin Ertugral Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Information Regulator loses interdict bid, matric results to be published
Crime WATCH: Nelson Mandela ‘grandchild’ among five arrested, hijacked car recovered
News Steenhuisen does not use the blue lights, says Zille
News FlySafair’s future up in the air: Bid to keep airline flying
Politics Jacob Zuma demands to be reinstated as an ANC member

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES