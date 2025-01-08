Pirates’ Ncikazi wary of experienced Ertugral ahead of City tie

Makhehlene Makhaula will miss Orlando Pirates' clash against Cape Town City because of suspension.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has believes Cape Town City’s win over Kaizer Chiefs will give them motivation ahead their clash this evening.

City, who claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Amakhosi last Sunday, will host the Buccaneers in a Betway Premiership at the Cape Town Stadium.



ALSO READ: Ertugral – Pirates are one of the best teams in Africa

Apart from the Chiefs victory, Ncikazi also thinks the appointment of Muhsin Ertugral will give them new new energy.

“It’s another opportunity for our team to get three points, not an easy game,” Ncikazi told the Pirates media.

“There’s a very experienced coach, new tactics, and new energy from the opponents, big motivation from their previous results but one thing good with our team is that we just focus on our next match, try and improve our performance.”

Pirates have already had the better of City. After playing to a 1-1 draw at Athlone Stadium in the MTN8 semi-final first leg, the Buccaneers walloped the Citizens 2-0 in the second leg in Orlando.



ALSO READ: Pirates target top spot against City



Meanwhile, Pirates will be without their key midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula when they face City this evening. Makhaula is suspended for this clash after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the 1-0 win over Magesi FC.