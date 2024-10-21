How Nabi’s trust in Chiefs’ Chivaviro paid off

'The responsibility of a coach is to protect the players,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi says it is important for coaches to keep their emotions in check, in explaining his decision to keep striker Ranga Chivaviro on the field for most of the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 4-0 win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs face competition for Chivaviro

Chivaviro was being heckled by fans in the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, after some missed opportunities against SuperSport.

Chivaviro’s Chiefs response

The Amakhosi forward, however, responded with Chiefs’ third goal, his celebration seemingly a message to the supporters to stop their talking. He then also went to the touchline to give Nabi a hug.

“The responsibility of a coach is to protect the players, especially when they go through some difficult moments,” said Nabi after the game, according to the Chiefs official website.

“We can’t have emotional reactions like the fans; that’s why we didn’t want to replace him when he missed those chances. I told him to keep his focus and he will score. He was very happy that the trust the team put in him paid off.”

For all the criticism the 31 year-old Chivaviro has received at times, he now has three goals in four appearances for Chiefs this season.

Chiefs youngsters praised

Young winger Wandile Duba provided the assist for Chivaviro with a fine run and astute pass. Nabi praised Duba, Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi for their contributions since he arrived at Naturena.

ALSO READ: Chiefs could have done with avoiding Sundowns

“Zwane has grown a lot since we have been working with him over the past few months. He has improved his concentration and tactical awareness a lot. He is still young and games like this are important for his development. It is not just him; the same goes for the likes of Shabalala, Vilakazi and Duba,” added Nabi.

“These players represent a capital investment for the Club. These youngsters come out of our academy and we need to show our young players that there is a path to the first team if they prove themselves. We believe they still have a lot of margin to progress. I don’t think we have seen the best of them yet.”