Chiefs face competition for Appollis

'Chiefs are professional in the way they deal with transfers and they will go through the right channels again' confirmed a source close to the player.

Oswin Appollis of Polokwane City challenged by Edgar Manaka of Marumo Gallants during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup match at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on the 19 October 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs face stiff competition for Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis, who is rumoured to have attracted interest overseas.

Amakhosi missed out on the Bafana Bafana international in the previous transfer window, despite making an offer to City.

Although Appollis and his camp were disappointed that the attacker couldn’t secure a move away from Rise and Shine, the player has remained professional. He put in a man-of-the-match performance in the 3-2 loss to Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Official: Pitso Mosimane joins Iranian club

A reliable source has told the Mgosi Squad that although Chiefs are still keen on the 23-year-old’s services, clubs in North Africa and Europe are also circling around for his signature, due to his impressive showing in recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Chiefs are professional in the way they deal with transfers and they will go through the right channels again when the window opens again but other clubs have shown interest in Ossie as well,” confirmed a source close to the player.

“I can’t tell you which club in Europe wants him because it’s still too early to say but it’s not only in Africa where he’s in demand. At the end of the day, Polokwane City will have the final say because he has a contract with them.”

ALSO READ: Pogba’s shadow looms over Juve as revitalised Lazio come to town

Appollis was linked to Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL while Tunisian giants Esperance as well as MC Algers of Algeria but nothing materialised.