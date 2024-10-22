Nabi backs Chiefs fans’ ‘positive impact’

'I am pleased the fans have been happy with the results,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Nasreddine Nabi has praised the contribution of Kaizer Chiefs’ fans at the start of the season. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has praised the club’s supporters for the way they have got behind his team from the start of the 2024/25 season.

Amakhosi have made a good start to the campaign under their new Tunisian mentor. They have been cheered on by capacity crowds pretty much everywhere they have been.

Polokwane Chiefs passion

On Saturday it was the turn of the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to house Chiefs’ fans. They hammered SuperSport United 4-0 to reach the Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinals.

The supporters are set to flock back to the same venue this Saturday to watch Chiefs take on SuperSport again. This time the two sides will meet in the Betway Premiership.

“I am pleased the fans have been happy with the results so far. But I believe we are very far from what we want to build,” Nabi told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“We are in a period of transition and it will take time. However, even while we are building we still need to get results to keep going forward.

“We still anticipate some difficult moments. But we know our strategy for how we want the team to be and we are moving in the right direction. It means a lot to have the supporters behind us. It has a very positive impact.”

The Chiefs head coach also stressed the importance of getting the win last Saturday, in honour of Kaizer Motaung’s 80th birthday.

“We all know that this week was the 80th birthday of our Chairman, Dr. Motaung and we wanted to offer a good performance to him because he has sacrificed a lot for this club,” added Nabi.

“The players were very focused, and even in critical moments, we stayed in the game and were able to produce our best moments.”

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane, meanwhile, has lauded Gaston Sirino for the impact he has made so far at Chiefs. Mosimane knows Sirino well from his time at Masandawana.

Praise for Chiefs’ Sirino

The Uruguayan, who joined Amakhosi this season on a free transfer, already has two goals and three assists in his first four games in all competitions.

“Class is permanent, (he is a) top talent, (he) loves training, (he) has a lot of passion for the game, and (he) is opinionated. (He is) bit emotional but manageable, South American player,” Mosimane said via social media.

“He scores goals and has lots of assists, a very crucial ingredient in an attacking player.”