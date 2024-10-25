Hunt backs Morris to come good for SuperSport in front of goal

'(Morris) can play in both boxes, he can help us defend (too),' said the SuperSport head coach.

Tashreeq Morris has been a good attacking presence for SuperSport United, even though he is yet to score. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Gavin Hunt believes the goals will come for new striker Tashreeq Morris, as SuperSport United prepare for another meeting with Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane today.

Morris was an emergency signing for SuperSport,. They wanted an experienced striker to stand in for Bradley Grobler. Grobler picked up a major injury in their first game of the season, a 3-1 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Morris likely to start for SuperSport

Grobler was back playing a part in training at Megawatt Park this week. But it is highly unlikely he will be available for Saturday. In any case, the 30 year-old Morris has shown signs of what has made him an effective striker in the Premier Soccer League over the years.

“(Morris) has done well,” said Hunt.

“He is not even fit, he is running one one leg, he didn’t play last year (Morris made just six appearances for Sekhukhune United last season and didn’t play for them at all in 2024). He didn’t have a pre-season, but he has got the physicality to play in the face of the opposition.

“(Morris) can play in both boxes, he can help us defend (too).”

“He could have had three (goals),” added Hunt.

“(Morris) has had big chances … he must be free and keep up his running patterns, keep going where he goes. If you run near post you may miss and miss again but then you will score one. It is about scoring (with Morris) but it is also about what he is doing for the team.”

SuperSport will play Chiefs today for the second weekend on the spin, having been humbled 4-0 by Amakhosi last Saturday in the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16.

It has been a tough start to the season for Hunt’s side, who have also played Orlando Pirates twice and Mamelodi Sundowns once, losing those matches too.

Hunt admitted that it hasn’t helped SuperSport that they are playing Chiefs again at ‘home’ in Polokwane, as they did last weekend.

SuperSport have played Royal AM and TS Galaxy at their first choice home venue this season, the TUT Stadium, but their second home venue is far away in the Limpopo province.

It was the same situation for SuperSport last season too.

SuperSport’s Hunt – ‘We play away games all the time’

“We play away games all the time,” said Hunt.

“It is difficult for the squad. (It was) even at the back end of last season, when we were playing in Africa (SuperSport played their home matches in the 2023/24 Caf Confederation Cup group stages in Polokwane).

“I understand why (we play there). But it is not easy to do that all the time. You end up playing eight or nine games in a row (effectively) away from home.”