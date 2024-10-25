Mngqithi confidently welcomes Pirates Premiership challenge

'I hope and pray that they do have the depth to carry themselves during the (Champions League) group stages and the league,' said Mngqithi.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confidently welcomed the challenge from Orlando Pirates for their Betway Premiership crown. Sundowns and Pirates have both won their opening four matches of the campaign.

The Brazilians are on top of the standings by virtue of a better goal difference. Pirates have put their hands up as early title contenders against Sundowns, who are looking for a record-extending eighth successive league title.

With Pirates also playing Caf Champions League football this season, Mngqithi reckons the taxing nature of Africa’s premier club competition could decide where the league trophy ends up after 30 games.

“I said at the beginning that I think they (Pirates) are the team that’s going to be really pushing us. I hope and pray that they do have the depth to carry themselves during the (Champions League) group stages) and the league,” said Mngqithi, following his side’s 2-1 win over Royal AM on Wednesday at Loftus Versveld.

“I think that’s where maybe the separation will take place. I do believe they’re a good team and they tried to rotate their squad. Unfortunately it didn’t work out well for them in the Carling Knockout but honestly speaking, I think they’re a team that will pose a lot of problems.

“But I still maintain that they’re a team that doesn’t do very well against small teams. So far, they’ve done well but let’s continue and see because that’s where I think the championship will be decided.”

Sundowns will be away to Polokwane City in another tricky encounter on Sunday afternoon. Rise and Shine are sitting in fifth position on the league table after collecting seven points from four matches.

“Polokwane City is a complicated team with a lot of man-to-man marking but with the time we have, we’ll figure out what we need to do but I do believe we’ll have a very strong team to play against them we are hoping to come back with the three points,” Mngqithi added.

“It’s not going to be easy because they’re a team that works really hard off the ball. They have very influential players in (Hlayisi) Chauke, (Oswin) Appollis and (Thabang) Matuludi that makes them a team that you must be wary of.”