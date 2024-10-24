Tyson calls on SuperSport to ‘be strong’ with Chiefs in town again

'We need to take each game as it comes,' said the SuperSport defender.

Thulani ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo says it is up to SuperSport’s players to stick together as a tough run of fixtures continues tomorrow in a Betway Premiership meeting with Kaizer Chiefs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

It will be the second weekend in a row that SuperSport face Chiefs at the same stadium, after their 4-0 loss to Amakhosi in the Carling Black Label Knockout last 16 last Saturday.

In between that, on Tuesday evening, Matsatsantsa were beaten 2-0 by Orlando Pirates in a Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.

SuperSport v Chiefs – yet again

By the end of tomorrow’s game, of the eight matches SuperSport will have played in all competitions, they will have played Chiefs twice, Pirates twice and Sundowns once.

And if they lose to Amakhosi again, SuperSport will have lost every one of those five matches.

“With the results we have had it hasn’t been smooth sailing, playing both big teams (Chiefs and Pirates) in the space of a week. ” admitted Hlatshwayo.

“Sometimes as players we want to play those games, if we win it is a different situation. But with the squad we have we don’t have that depth.

“We need to take each game as it comes. We have another one coming, we played them (Chiefs) in the Carling Knockout, we know what happened there. This is the time we need to be together and be strong.”

SuperSport actually played well in the first 30 minutes or so against Chiefs last weekend, wasting chances to take the lead. And they were ultimately punished. Gaston Sirino opened the scoring and in the second half, as SuperSport pressed for an equaliser, Chiefs killed off the game by hitting them on the break.

SuperSport’s Hlatshwayo – ‘It will be an interesting game’

“If we had taken the chances we created, the complexion of the game changes,” said Hlatshwayo.

“We are a team that comes at you, what we have to make sure of is our rest defence. They (Chiefs) also have their strengths. Our coach (Gavin Hunt) has talked to us about that game (last Saturday), to see the spaces they use to go forward and make sure we don’t repeat what happened.

“It will be an interesting game (tomorrow). We lost by four, but they know if we had taken our chances it would have been a different game.”