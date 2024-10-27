Hunt explains how SuperSport turned the tables on Chiefs

'We had to do what we had to do because of our crazy week,' said the SuperSport head coach.

Gavin Hunt says tired legs forced his team to play on the back foot in Saturday’s win over Chiefs. Picture: GalloImages

Gavin Hunt says tired legs in the SuperSport camp were part of the reason they employed the tactics that snatched a brilliant 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership on Saturday.

Amakhosi had beaten Matsatsantsa 4-0 in the Carling Black Label Knockout at the Peter Mokaba Stadium just a week earlier.

But at the same venue, in front of another capacity crowd, Tashreeq Morris’ first half strike was enough to give Hunt’s side the victory.

Hunt keeps out Chiefs

Chiefs were unable to find a way past SuperSport’s well-drilled defence despite piling on the pressure in the late stages of the game.

“Last week we took the game to them and we got hurt,” Hunt told SuperSport TV after the match.

“So I said ‘let the game come to us’. We didn’t have enough to be on the front foot. We had to do what we had to do because of our crazy week.”

SuperSport also played Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday, losing 2-0. Ahead of this game Matsatsantsa were also dealt a double injury blow with forward Terrence Dvukamanja and goalkeeper Ricardo Goss both pulling out of the squad injured.

“They (Chiefs) never played on Tuesday or Wednesday. Our legs were gone with all the travelling. Now we have another away game on Wednesday. We are trying to get everything we can out of the squad. I thought we were magnificent.”

Hunt reserved special praise for midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu, who had an excellent game against Chiefs, including laying on a superb assist for Morris’ goal

“I don’t know how the goalie gets Man-of-the-Match, he made one save,” said Hunt.

“Ndlovu was unbelievable, he has played three games in a week.”

SuperSport stand-in goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa was named the official Man-of-the-Match. Making his first appearance of the season, he did make one superb save to deny Mfundo Vilakazi in the last few minutes.

Hunt – ‘We gave our all’

“The whole team played well,” added Hunt.

“We gave our all, we got the goal and I thought we were really good. Credit to the players with all the travelling. No one plays Chiefs twice and Pirates in a week!

SuperSport have also not been helped in their travelling by playing ‘home’ games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

They will face Golden Arrows on Wednesday away from home at the Mpumalanga Stadium.