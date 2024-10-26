Morris magic helps SuperSport stun Chiefs

What a difference a week makes. Tashreeq Morris’ well-taken first half strike was enough to give SuperSport United a 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

It was quite the turnaround for Gavin Hunt’s side, after losing 4-0 to Amakhosi in the Carling Black Label Knockout last weekend.

Chiefs’ first real blip

For Chiefs, this was the first real pothole with head coach Nasreddine Nabi at the wheel. Amakhosi had already lost to Sundowns in the league, but they put up a fine display against the best side in the land.

Here, Chiefs were simply not good enough, battling to break down SuperSport. Only in the last few minutes did Chiefs really test SuperSport’s stand-in goalkeeper Thakazani Mbanjwa. And he was equal to the test, brilliantly saving substitute Mfundo Vilakazi long-range effort.

SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt rang the changes from the midweek loss to Orlando Pirates.

A Matsatsantsa squad already hit by injuries were dealt two more blows ahead of this game. Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and forward Terrence Dzvukamanja were both unavailable.

28 year-old Mbanjwa, who returned to SuperSport this season from Moroka Swallows, was handed his first start of the campaign between the poles.

Nabi made just one change from last weekend’s 4-0 win, Edson Castilo coming in to replace Yusuf Maart in midfield.

Chiefs, however, were forced to bring Maart on for Castillo in just the 23rd minute. The Venezuelan was unable to recover from a heavy collision with SuperSport defender Bilal Baloyi.

Aside from a couple of bright moments from Sirino, and a Reeve Frosler cross-shot that fizzed just wide, Chiefs were short on ideas against a well-organised SuperSport in the first half.

Hunt’s side, meanwhile, were looking to spring Morris beyond Chiefs’ high defensive line. Twice the experienced striker almost got clear, only to be caught just offside.

Morris strikes for SuperSport

His first SuperSport goal would come, however, on the stroke of half time. Siphesihle Ndlovu drove forward down the right, and played a fine one-two with 19 year-old Zimbabwean Nokutenda Mangezi.

Ndlovu then played a perfectly weighted low cross into the pass of Morris, who smashed a superb finish high into the net.

Nabi took off Sirino in the 57th minute, giving a chance to youngster Vilakazi. And he did add some spark to Amakhosi’s attack.

Mduduzi Shabalala curled one effort just wide before Vilakazi teed up Samkelo Zwane, but he blazed well over.

In the 73rd minute, Morris almost scored an audacious goal, spotting Fiacre Ntwari off his line and trying to lob him from fully 40 metres out. But his effort went just over the bar.

Then Vilakazi gathered possession in the last few minutes, and his rocket looked destined for the corner of the net, before Mbanjwa’s intervention.